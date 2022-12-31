Birthday Club
12/31: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Soggy morning, though mostly dry by midnight
A soggy final morning of 2022, though most of the rain should clear before the big moment at midnight. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s certainly an improvement on how we entered Christmas weekend, though rain and patchy fog have greeted us for the final morning of 2022. That will slowly clear east through the day, with the upper-30s and mostly dry conditions expected for the big moment at midnight. The first sunrise of the new year could also carry scattered showers, though attention shifts to possible record highs in the 60s Tuesday -- and even a few rumbles of thunder.

