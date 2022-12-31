12/31: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

It’s certainly an improvement on how we entered Christmas weekend, though rain and patchy fog have greeted us for the final morning of 2022. That will slowly clear east through the day, with the upper-30s and mostly dry conditions expected for the big moment at midnight. The first sunrise of the new year could also carry scattered showers, though attention shifts to possible record highs in the 60s Tuesday -- and even a few rumbles of thunder.

