Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery

ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the suspect showed a note to one of the tellers demanding money. It’s not clear how much money they stole, deputies said.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall who weighs between 225 and 250 pounds. Someone saw him leaving the area in a silver four-door vehicle but investigators don’t know the make or model.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424.

