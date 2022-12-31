Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson.

The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.

Christine Coerhs said she’s been living in this neighborhood since the ‘80s and has watched the community change spanning the decades.

“Neighbors used to talk to each other, now nobody talks to anybody,” she said.

Coerhs added that it wasn’t until recently that the violence started happening. “I used to sit on this porch and crochet a lot, not no more. I stay in the house and do it.”

Coerhs also told 13abc that this is the first shooting she’s seen this close to her home.

“It scares me. Even my husband tells me just to stay inside,” she said.

Police told 13abc that there are still many unknown variables regarding the shooting. TPD is asking that anyone with any information call or text crime-stoppers.

