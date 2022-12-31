Birthday Club
State Troopers prepare to keep impaired drivers off the roads this New Year’s Eve

Troopers outline the steps you can take to protect yourself and others.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As New Year’s Eve approaches the Ohio State Highway Patrol is gearing up to deal to drink-and-drug impaired drivers.

“We’ll have troopers out. We’ll be highly vigilant. We’ll be visible. We’ll be looking for those impaired drivers. It’s something we take very seriously because it oftentimes can lead to an injury or fatal crash. We want everyone to have a good weekend with their friends and family and not have it end in tragedy,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

Last New Year’s there were 20 crashes and 40 arrests related to operating a vehicle while impaired. State troopers are hoping to lower those numbers this year, with your help.

“If you see someone driving down the road, maybe they’re weaving out of their lane, going onto the shoulder, driving extremely slow – those are a couple examples that we see with impaired drivers. We ask that you call #677,” Purpura said. “That call is going to connect you to our dispatcher. Make sure you’re ready to give that dispatcher a location of where you’re at, what the vehicle’s doing, a license plate if possible. The more details the better. Then, we can get someone out there to get that person stopped before they hurt somebody.”

Purpura advises you should have a plan in place to get home safely before you leave for your New Year’s Eve festivities.

“Obviously, we want people to make a conscious choice not to get behind the wheel impaired and it all comes down to planning. So, starting today – we’re rolling into the weekend with the holiday weekend – get a plan in place. Talk to family members, talk to friends, designate a driver or maybe look at using a ride-sharing app or a taxi service,” Purpura said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

