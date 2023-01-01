1/1: Dan’s New Year’s Day Forecast
Foggy start to 2023; unseasonably warm, windy and rainy Tuesday
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mother Nature is leading off the first week of 2023 with some more wild swings. We start with a few showers along the state line today, as patchy fog redevelops Monday morning. Up to 1″ more rain then moves in, with 40+ mph gusts and record highs in the mid-60s Tuesday... before falling back near freezing Thursday with a dusting to 1/2″ of snow possible.
