1/1: Dan’s New Year’s Day Forecast

Mother Nature is leading off the first week of 2023 with some more wild swings. We start with a few showers along the state line today, as patchy fog redevelops Monday morning. Up to 1″ more rain then moves in, with 40+ mph gusts and record highs in the mid-60s Tuesday... before falling back near freezing Thursday with a dusting to 1/2″ of snow possible.

