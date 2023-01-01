Birthday Club
12/31: Derek’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

Cloudy and mild as we start 2023, and some fog will be possible.
12/31: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Dry for the evening. Temps will be in the mid-30s when the clock strikes midnight, then not change much through early Sunday morning. A few showers and fog will also be possible during the overnight hours. NEW YEAR’S DAY: A few showers around Sunday, mainly early, with drizzle and fog also possible. Highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low 40s and fog possible. MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with highs in the mid-50s. A bit of fog and mist possible. EXTENDED: A heavy batch of rain arriving Monday night and lasting into Tuesday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Winds will increase later Monday night into Tuesday, and they may gust up to 40 mph. Also, very mild Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Cooler again Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s, partly sunny skies, and a rain shower possible. Light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, when it’ll be colder with highs in the low 30s. Mostly sunny Friday, highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 30s.

