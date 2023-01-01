Dollar Tree employee found dead after police respond to call for man with weapon in store

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Police responding to a call for a man waving a weapon inside a Dollar Tree in Upper Sandusky said they found an employee dead when they arrived.

Officers were dispatched to the store on New Year’s Day around 4:25 p.m. The man left the store before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas.

When police got to the store, they found the employee dead. They didn’t immediately release her identity or say how she died.

Officers tracked down the suspect shortly after and took him into custody, Lucas said. His name wasn’t immediately available. Police didn’t say what type of weapon they believe he had.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.