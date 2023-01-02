Birthday Club
1/1: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Fog, rain, wind, thunder, and snow... all in the first week of 2023.
1/1: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows around 40. Dense fog is possible, especially overnight. MONDAY: Morning fog may be dense, then overcast the rest of the day with highs in the upper 40s. Some drizzle is possible, especially south of Toledo. MONDAY NIGHT: Evening drizzle and showers with heavy rain arriving after midnight. Thunder will also be possible. TUESDAY: Heavy rain will continue into Tuesday morning, along with the possibility of thunder. It’ll also be windy with gusts up to 40 mph and mild with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a shower possible, highs in the mid-40s. Some light snow is likely Wednesday night into Thursday with up to 1/2″ of accumulation possible and highs in the low 30s. Partly sunny Friday and Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 30s. A mix of rain and snow Sunday, highs around 40.

