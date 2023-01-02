Birthday Club
1/2: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Dense evening fog; rain returns overnight
A warm front stalling right at the state line tomorrow will usher in rain, wind, and even a few rumbles of thunder. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
It’s been a mild and misty start to 2023, as dense fog continues to develop this evening. A warm front stalling along the state line will only let Ohio counties see a sharp spike in temps to the low/mid-60s Tuesday, while Michigan counties remain 10 to 20 degrees cooler. More than 1″ rain and a few rumbles of thunder will move in after midnight tonight, with stronger cells possible (though unlikely) west of Toledo late Tuesday evening. Scattered showers will linger for the midweek, as highs are sent back near freezing Thursday -- leading to a dusting to 1/2″ of snow.

