Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead Street just outside uptown Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three construction workers have died and two were hurt in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Officials confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that state police in West Virginia arrested Jacob D....
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped police custody in Ohio captured
Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank on the morning of New Year's...
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
The new diner offers late-night eats in Toledo
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
Police investigating homicide on Berdan and Watson
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man

Latest News

California has been hit with record-breaking rain and deadly flooding.
Epic flooding leads to water rescues in California
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers
A fire on the morning of Dec. 28 destroyed a Pettisville auto shop
Auto shop destroyed by fire
Family members and members of the public pay their respects to a soccer legend on Monday.
Mourners pay respects to Pelé