Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”(Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank on the morning of New Year's...
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
The new diner offers late-night eats in Toledo
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that state police in West Virginia arrested Jacob D....
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped police custody in Ohio captured
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Dozens of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, and a missile struck a children's...
Ukraine: New year marked by Russian drone attacks
1/1: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
1/1: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized