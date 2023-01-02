Birthday Club
Auto shop destroyed by fire

Now the fire is out, there's a family whose livelihood was turned to ash.
A fire on the morning of Dec. 28 destroyed a Pettisville auto shop
A fire on the morning of Dec. 28 destroyed a Pettisville auto shop
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames.

“I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis.

The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so they did not spread to the nearby houses. The concern for Chief Dave was having enough water to fight the flames, but he had a plan.

“We didn’t know what kind of pressure or how much water we would have to to sustain and not affect people over there, so we set that up, and then we set up a tender shuttle... and tenders rotate and come back to Archbold to fill. So, with that dual water system, we never ran into a problem with not having enough water.”

However, now that the fire is out, there’s a family whose livelihood was turned to ash.

There were no fatalities or injuries in the fire, but there was one man who lived in an apartment above the garage. He has been displaced, but he is safe.

