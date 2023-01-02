January 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be foggy and cloudy today with highs in the upper 40s. Mist and drizzle are possible in spots. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are very likely after midnight tonight. Heavy rain is likely into the Tuesday morning commute. Highs are expected to jump into the 60s for most of the area, though our Michigan counties may stay on the cool side of the front with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs are expected to make it into the low 60s for most which would be a record high. There is a chance for a second line of showers and storms Tuesday evening. Some of these storms may be strong or severe. Wednesday will bring highs in the 50s with a few showers. A few non accumulating snow showers are possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 30s. Highs will stay in the 30s through the weekend with a slight chance of snow late Saturday and Saturday night.

