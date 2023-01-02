Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.

Battalion Chief Sharyl Close says both of the structure were determined to be vacant after crews went inside and didn’t find anything.

Building investigators are on scene and have determined the building in which the fire originated will be demolished. Although the neighboring house did receive some damage from the fire, it did not have enough damage for it to be demolished.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.