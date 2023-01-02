Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire

The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.
The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.

Battalion Chief Sharyl Close says both of the structure were determined to be vacant after crews went inside and didn’t find anything.

Building investigators are on scene and have determined the building in which the fire originated will be demolished. Although the neighboring house did receive some damage from the fire, it did not have enough damage for it to be demolished.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that state police in West Virginia arrested Jacob D....
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped police custody in Ohio captured
Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank on the morning of New Year's...
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
The new diner offers late-night eats in Toledo
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
Police investigating homicide on Berdan and Watson
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man

Latest News

A fire on the morning of Dec. 28 destroyed a Pettisville auto shop
Auto shop destroyed by fire
January 2nd Weather Forecast
January 2nd Weather Forecast
1/1: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
1/1: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say