Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, hurts 5 in Philadelphia

A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said two people managed to free themselves, but one person had to be dug out of the rubble. A 65-year-old man was critically injured and a 60-year-old woman had critical burns, WTXF-TV reported. Police reported three other victims, at least two of them in stable condition.

“We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping,” Walker told the station. “And if it’s confirmed to be a gas leak, it’s very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing.”

Walker said there were multiple gas leaks “and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas.” Utility crews were called to the scene and the American Red Cross was on hand assisting residents, many of whom were taken to a nearby recreation center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that state police in West Virginia arrested Jacob D....
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped police custody in Ohio captured
Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank on the morning of New Year's...
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
The new diner offers late-night eats in Toledo
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila...
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
A gas explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday.
Gas explosion destroys row houses in Philadelphia
Brazilians come together to honor the late football (soccer) hero Pelé ahead of his public wake.
Pelé mourned
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican