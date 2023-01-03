1/3: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The warm front has proven very stubborn today, with a 20+ degree difference between Findlay and Bowling Green alone this afternoon -- and plenty of fog redeveloping once more. That front will very slowly rise north tonight, touching off isolated storms to the west this evening. Fog will linger along OH/MI state line counties, as a few showers stick around for the midweek... and the warm front briefly warms Toledo to the mid-50s. Thursday onward will feel more seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper-30s and a dusting to 1/2″ of snow expected through Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.