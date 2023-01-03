Bishop Culp honored with MLK Humanitarian Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission announced the winners of the annual MLK Awards honoring the service and achievements of Ohio residents and organizations, with a notable local winner standing out.

Bishop Robert Culp will receive the Governor’s Humanitarian Award.

The Governor’s Humanitarian Award seeks to honor those quiet soldiers who promote the welfare of humanity and the elimination of pain and suffering through their own selfless service, often without recognition. Nominees possess a personal activism that has inspired unheralded long-term service to the community and stands as a model for others to emulate.

Bishop Culp served as senior pastor of the First Church of God in Toledo for 61 years. He retired from his pastoral role in September 2022 and is now helping to transform a closed satellite campus of the University of Toledo into a hub for community services programming.

According to his nominators, “He is known for his compassion and willingness to roll up his sleeves and get to work. His passion for the Toledo community is diverse and far reaching as he was profoundly impacted by Dr. King.”

His nominators credit him for bringing sustainable change to Toledo. For example, in 1967 Culp and other African American leaders convinced Toledo City Council to pass one of the nation’s first anti-discrimination housing laws. The housing policies took effect in 1968. Culp also helped expand job opportunities by creating a corporation which operated a McDonald’s franchise, factory, and two grocery stores.

His nominators added that at the same time Culp is changing city ordinances and leading and developing leaders in the fight for equality, he can be found serving food to the homeless and playing with disadvantaged children.

The Commission will recognize the winners at noon Thursday, Jan. 12 during the 38th annual Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration at Trinity Episcopal Church, located in downtown Columbus at the southeast corner of Third and Broad streets. The ceremony will be livestreamed at das.ohio.gov/MLK and rebroadcast on the Ohio Channel. The event also will feature student speakers from the 2022 Statewide MLK Oratorical Contest.

Bishop Culp was one of three individuals and five organizations that will be recognized.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.