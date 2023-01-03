Building Better Schools: Glenwood Elementary seeks resources from local community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school is requesting the community’s help to ensure young students are well-prepared for success.

Leaders at Glenwood Elementary are hosting events to provide resources that will help students excel both inside and outside of the classroom.

Among those resources are school supplies, and winter essentials such as coats and gloves.

“What we find challenging is teaching students and not having the resources to be able to support them so when we think about having the supplies that we need, the financial resources, the technology that we need as we continue to move into embracing technology as one of our district’s core commitments,” said principal Dr. Michael Carr.

Instructional Sarah Ellet said it is imperative that students have the appropriate resources both in and outside the classroom.

“They need to have the school supplies in order to function properly in school. So that’s what we use our community partners for, our volunteers for,” Ellet said that the programming is to connect the community to its students. “… all of our outreach programs are to bring people to our school so that we can build better students and better community members in the future,” she said.

The school is also looking for volunteers to assist with after-school tutoring, arrival, and dismissals as well as cafeteria and office duties.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Glenwood Elementary at (419) 671-4600.

