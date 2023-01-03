The family of Alfonso Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice.

Alfonso Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless death.

“He’s my only son out of six kids. I just want justice. I want to know what happened, who did it, and why? He is so loving,” said Annette Gonzales, Carpenter’s mother.

The family said Alfonso was never the type of person to get in trouble, and they never would have imagined they would be in this circumstance.

“He had no enemies, he wasn’t a street type of person. Not even a speeding ticket. We’re clueless. We’re hoping someone else could make it make sense for us. Because we don’t understand how someone could do this to a person like him,” said Alfonso Carpenter Sr, Carpenter’s father.

For the family, the lasting impact of this tragedy is a void that cannot be filled.

“I’m hurt, I’m hurt. I’m hurt like my kids. They miss their uncle. My daughter wakes up, ‘mom where is uncle A.J? Is he going to call you, is he going to call you?’ She rubs my back and says ‘it’s going to be ok, you’ll see your brother again,’” said Sabrina Woodard, Carpenter’s sister.

The family has started a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses, click here to donate.

Toledo Police are asking anyone with any information to call or text crime stoppers at 419-255-1111.

