January 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the steady morning rain, a few showers are possible at times this afternoon through tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to soar into the middle 60s south of US 6, but temperatures will be stuck in the low 40s north of US 6 as winds will continue off of Lake Erie. Temperatures will warm into the 50s tonight and top out in the middle to upper 50s tomorrow. It will be colder the rest of the week with highs between 35 and 40. Lows will be just below freezing. A few flurries are possible on Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of light snow on Saturday and Saturday night.

