Moment of Science: Air Temperature vs. Tire Pressure

Many of us have been there: that “low tire pressure” light kicks on right around the time the first real cold snap of the season hits -- but chances are you don’t have to worry about a leak. Today, we’re taking a look at how air temperature affects rubber meeting the road.

*We’re starting with some math (you’ve been warned!). This is the “ideal gas law” (PV = nRT), and it says that when you multiply the pressure (P) of a container by its volume (V), it’s equal to how many molecules of stuff (n) there are in that gas, times the temperature (T), times a constant figure (R)... which we won’t really get into. The P and T are the main focus here... and if everything else stays the same, lowering the temperature lowers the pressure, and vice versa.

*Tire pressure varies by type and manufacturer, so there’s no universal standard to keep inflated... but for every 10-degree change in temperature, there’s about a 1 to (in rare cases) 2 pound-per-square-inch change in pressure. That means that Old Man Winter dropping temps from 40 to zero lowers your tire pressure by 4 to 8 psi, and bing goes the dashboard. The reverse is true in the spring, so don’t go the other way and overinflate. A warm spell can lead to higher pressure and a thinner contact point on the highway -- even blowouts if you’re not careful.

*While flatter tires do technically make more contact with the road, there are some who take that to mean intentionally letting out air will help gain traction in the snow. That little trick is actually useful for some off-roading situations -- and there are certain tires made for it -- but as a regular commuter in the winter, you’ll want that tire to be properly inflated, so it digs past the snow layer and catches better friction on the pavement beneath.

*Of course, you should always check your tires regularly -- don’t just wait for the light to pop on, or the tread to wear off -- but to really stay on top of things, you can get a little air compressor at the ready that plugs into your car, or maybe a roll of quarters to just fill up at the gas station.

