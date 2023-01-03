More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are showing their support for injured Bills’ Damar Hamlin by flooding his toy charity with so many donations, the fundraiser skyrocketed Monday night and has now surpassed $3 million.

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance after he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game.

Hamlin started the Chasing M Foundation Community Toy Drive after the Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” reads the online fundraiser.

The initial goal was $2,500. Entering Monday, the fundraiser had less than $100,000.

Since Hamlin was hospitalized, more than 120,00 donations poured in and now the fundraiser stands at more than $3.1 million.

Both Bengals and Bills fans also flocked to the hospital Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived. They held a vigil through the night into early Tuesday.

Powerful images of the prayer circle for Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center. Blue and orange colors flicker together in the candlelight. There's shock, heartbreak and an undeniable sense of trauma. Everyone is hoping and praying that good news will come in the morning. pic.twitter.com/HRyXsaHQo1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 3, 2023

