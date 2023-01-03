Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NFL announces update on postponed Bengals-Bills game

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The postponed Bengals and Bills game will not be resumed this week, according to an NFL statement.

The league says the game will not be resumed this week.

As for the possible resumption of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said no decision has been made if it will be played at a later date.

The statement from the NFL says no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule when Cincinnati plays the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Bengals and Bills were declared a no-contest, NFL Reporter Albert Breer laid out how the playoff picture would fall in the AFC.

Damar Hamlin collapses during Monday Night Football
Damar Hamlin’s family shares statement as Bills’ safety remains hospitalized
Cardiac arrest and Damar Hamlin: What we know
‘Support one another’: Bengals president issues statement on Damar Hamlin
More than $4 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Players, teams and fans offer up prayers for Damar Hamlin

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said that state police in West Virginia arrested Jacob D....
‘Dangerous’ inmate who escaped police custody in Ohio captured
The closure will affect a local coffee shop
A local business prepares for a partial closure on Secor Rd. extending over 200 days

Latest News

Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio...
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The Irish's 28-21 win over Akron Archbishop Hoban is the school's first state title since 2014,...
THE CHAMPS: Central Catholic captures state title with 28-21 over Akron Archbishop Hoban
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 15
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit