NFL announces update on postponed Bengals-Bills game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The postponed Bengals and Bills game will not be resumed this week, according to an NFL statement.

The league says the game will not be resumed this week.

As for the possible resumption of the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said no decision has been made if it will be played at a later date.

The statement from the NFL says no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule when Cincinnati plays the Baltimore Ravens.

If the Bengals and Bills were declared a no-contest, NFL Reporter Albert Breer laid out how the playoff picture would fall in the AFC.

These are, obviously, small things compared to what's happening with Damar Hamlin. But if Bengals/Bills is declared a no-contest ...



• The Bengals would win the AFC North and lock in as the 3rd seed.



• The Chiefs would be positioned to be the No. 1 seed with a win Saturday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.