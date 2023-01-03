Birthday Club
Ohio’s JD Vance sworn into U.S. Senate

Ohio's U.S. Senator JD Vance is sworn into office on January 3, 2022.
Ohio's U.S. Senator JD Vance is sworn into office on January 3, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WTVG) - Republican U.S. Senator JD Vance of Ohio was sworn into office on Tuesday, replacing former Senator Rob Portman and becoming the 58th person to serve Ohio as U.S. Senator.

The freshman Senator told 13abc’s Josh Croup he expects to look to Portman for guidance, as he’s been in his position and accomplished a lot for the people of Ohio. He also said he’s been in touch with his new colleague, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio.

“I certainly think there’s some issues where we can work together on,” Vance said of Brown.

Vance also sees room to work with the Senate, House, and White House over his next six years in office.

“I think there’s so much that we could do and we just sit on our hands over the next couple of years, it’s gonna be such a wasted opportunity that the American people have given us,” Vance said.

Vance said he hopes to keep his promises made on the campaign trail regarding addressing the border, energy prices, costs for consumers, fentanyl, and ending U.S. financial support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

The Senator released the following statement after the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am honored to represent the great state of Ohio in the United States Senate. Throughout my campaign, Ohioans from all over the state issued a similar reminder: don’t forget where you came from. I view this, more than anything else, as the mandate for this office,” Senator Vance said in a statement. “I hope that with this position, I can lend my voice to the millions of working- and middle-class Ohioans who have been left behind by decades of failed leadership in Washington. We have a great deal of work ahead of us. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

