Pedestrian hit and killed in Adrian, police say

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan man is dead after he was hit by a car in Adrian, police said Tuesday.

According to the Adrian Police Department, a 38-year-old Clinton man was killed after a van hit him while driving southeast on US-223 in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The department did not identify the victim.

Police said the driver was not hurt and that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. They went on to say it was dark at the time and there are not highway lights in the area.

Those with information are asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

