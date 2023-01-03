Rep. Derek Merrin loses Ohio Speaker of the House vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers have appointed a new Speaker of the House to succeed Rep. Bob Cupp as the 135th General Assembly begins.

Lawmakers voted Rep. Jason Stephens (R), of Kitts Hill, as Ohio’s next Speaker of the House, despite the Republican Caucus’ decision in November to name Rep. Derek Merrin (R), of Moncolva, to the position. Merrin lost the speaker vote 54-43 to Stephens on Tuesday.

Republicans control the House and could have elected a speaker without any Democrats, but members of the GOP became divided on their support for Merrin in recent weeks. Democratic House Minority Leader Allison Russo told the Columbus Dispatch that Democratic members took the opportunity to back Stephens because they felt he would work on redistricting matters in good faith, along with other initiatives like school funding, workers rights, and infrastructure projects.

“It is evident to us that this body, the Ohio House, has seen a lot of transition and change in the last few years. But with this new year, I encourage all of us to focus on what unites us,” Stephens said in his first remarks as Speaker. “Whether we represent a district in the city or the country, or a district along the Ohio River or Lake Erie or anywhere in between, we all have a responsibility to serve the people of Ohio -- the people who have placed their faith in us to make the tough decisions to make our great state a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

You can watch Speaker Stephens’ first remarks to the legislative body in full in the video below.

We face new challenges and opportunities as we continue to grow as a state.



I look forward to working with @jasoncstephens on our shared mission to ensure Ohio’s elections remain secure, accurate and accessible, and entrepreneurship thrives.



Congratulations Mr. Speaker! — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) January 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.