A local business prepares for a partial closure on Secor Rd. extending over 200 days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor Road will close for 210 days starting Tuesday, January 3rd.

As a result of a bridge replacement, Secor Road will be partially closed from Dorr Street, just between Valleston Parkway and Towerview Boulevard.

While the closure, isn’t large, it will impact some local businesses as it will specifically block the entrance into local coffee shop Brew’s parking lot.

Delaney Fisher, the assistant manager at Brew, said many people use this entrance, so it will be an adjustment for customers. Although it will be inconvenient, Fisher said she doesn’t expect to see any change when it comes to business.

“The majority of our business is from students. Students are coming back next week so we’re not too worried about that. I’ve had a lot of regulars from Ottawa Hills already tell us that they’re not going to let this affect them coming in,” said Fisher.

Fisher said the easiest way to access Brew during the closure will be through the University of Toledo’s campus. You can still get to the coffee shop off of Bancroft and off of Dorr Street.

“If you are going down Secor then you’re going to have to pass Bancroft anyway so if you just turn left onto Bancroft and turn onto campus it’s going to be pretty similar,” said Fisher. “If you’re coming from this way then you are going to be just getting on at the UT entrance on Dorr rather than turning onto Secor and turning over here.”

Fisher said Secor is probably the easiest way for cars to enter, but many of their regulars are walkers.

“A lot of the students do walk to get here or it’s a lot of med students as well, so they’re coming from UTMC which is that way anyways,” said Fisher.

Mohamed-Abdul King is a regular at Brew. He says he comes in seven days a week. Though he typically comes in through the entrance on Secor, he said he won’t be deterred by construction.

“I like the people that work here, and the place is quiet so I actually get more work done than if I were to stay at home,” said King.

Detour signage will be placed in both directions.

