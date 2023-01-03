Birthday Club
Toledo organization to honor lives lost to violence in 2022

The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans...
The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss.

Organizers will announce the upcoming community event at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Catherdral on Woodley Road Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Sheheen is hosting the event.

The organization says it aims to address violent crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and calling for community policing and a black watch program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

