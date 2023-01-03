Toledo organization to honor lives lost to violence in 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Citizens for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding an event to recognize the Toledoans killed in violent situations last year, as well as the families who are mourning their loss.

Organizers will announce the upcoming community event at the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Catherdral on Woodley Road Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Sheheen is hosting the event.

The organization says it aims to address violent crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and calling for community policing and a black watch program.

