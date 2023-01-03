Birthday Club
Wood County Museum temporarily closes due to water damage

Wood County Museum
Wood County Museum(Wood County Museum)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Museum is temporarily closing after suffering a significant amount of water damage.

According to a statement released on the Wood County Museum Facebook account, eight radiators burst in the museum on Dec. 27.

“Significant water exposure in [the] exhibit and collections spaces resulted in damage to a small number of artifacts and larger damage to ceilings and floors,” the Wood County Museum stated.

As the Wood County Historical Society works to repair the damage, the museum will remain closed.

The Wood County Historical Society is accepting donations on behalf of the museum to assist with the loss of revenue generated.

As of now, there are no further details regarding the museum’s reopening. However, the museum extends its gratitude to the public for its patience and support. “Thank you again for your patience during this difficult time. We can’t wait to open our doors to the community again,” the Wood County Museum stated.

To donate, visit the Wood County Historical Society’s website.

