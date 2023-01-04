Attorney for indicted Toledo councilman says trial could be delayed months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial of Toledo councilman Gary Johnson is in limbo after one of his lawyers was named as a potential witness in his corruption case.

According to Rick Kerger, Johnson’s attorney, he will ask the court for a continuance to replace lawyer David Klucas, whom the prosecution said could be called as a witness for them.

Kerger said the trial will happen in the next few months after the lawyer is replaced and more jurors are brought in.

