Attorney for indicted Toledo councilman says trial could be delayed months
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial of Toledo councilman Gary Johnson is in limbo after one of his lawyers was named as a potential witness in his corruption case.
According to Rick Kerger, Johnson’s attorney, he will ask the court for a continuance to replace lawyer David Klucas, whom the prosecution said could be called as a witness for them.
Kerger said the trial will happen in the next few months after the lawyer is replaced and more jurors are brought in.
Previous coverage:
- Five indicted in Toledo City Council federal bribery and extortion case
- Four Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in 2 year FBI investigation
- Mayor Kapszukiewicz, council president call on members facing corruption charges to resign
- Charged council members have long history of public service
- Unless they resign, charged council members will likely remain
- Lawyer in Toledo City Council corruption scandal arrested, charged
- Attorney named in City Council bribery case dies
- Four new city council members appointed to seats vacated by bribery scandal
- FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
- Suspended Toledo City Council member asks for separate federal trial
- Attorneys file motion to dismiss charges against Toledo City Councilmember
- One year later still no trial or trial date for Toledo City Council members in bribery case
- Courts finding new judge to hear Toledo City Council bribery case
- Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
- Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
- Two Toledo council members convicted in bribery scheme officially resign
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.