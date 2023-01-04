Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood.

“It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”

Watch as Chef Jeff prepares the restaurant’s best-selling Maryland Blue Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. We also sample from the extensive raw bar, and the seafood restaurant’s signature fried chicken! For a look at the menu, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.