Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating

Robert Witcher
Robert Witcher(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated.

According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m.

Life Squad was called in as employees began rending medical assistance. Witcher was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after 8 p.m.

Witcher was being held on charges for assault, domestic violence, menacing and a parole violation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death.

