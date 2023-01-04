Interim Toledo Police Chief to be announced Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the appointment of two new officials for the City of Toledo: the new City Prosecutor and the Interim Police Chief.

The announcement will be made at the mayor’s office on the 22nd floor of One Government Center at 10 a.m., January 5.

