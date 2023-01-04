January 4th Weather Forecast
Mild Pattern Ahead
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm today with light rain likely along and east of I-75. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. The rest of the 7-day forecast will bring highs near 40 and lows near 30. A few sprinkles and flurries are expected tomorrow. Some non-accumulating light snow is possible on Sunday. The long range forecast shows more above normal temperatures for the next 2-3 weeks.
