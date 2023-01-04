Local fraternity chapter hosts 31st annual MLK Day scholarship event

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha XI Lambda Chapter will host its 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 at The Pinnacle located on 1772 Indian Wood Circle.

13abc’s Kristian Brown will emcee the event and 11-time NFL Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins will be this year’s guest speaker.

Admission is $50. To purchase a ticket, click here.

