Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales.

According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in.

Local stores said ticket sales are on the rise. “I would say at least 150 to at least 200 a day. It’s really picked up. I’ve never seen it like this,” said Daeshawn Jennings, a cashier at a local Circle K.

In Ohio, retailers earn a 5.5 percent commission on every lottery sale. The annual net lottery sale and commission for an average store is $250,000.

People working at participating locations said they couldn’t be happier because more foot traffic due to lottery sales, leads to more overall sales.

“On Fridays, we do five-dollar pizzas and then I know the mega millions is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. So if it falls on a Friday pick up at five-dollar pizza and then pick up a mega million as well,” said Jennings.

