Local Scouts prepare to receive merit badges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo area scouts will prepare to fulfill their merit badge requirements.

According to a statement released by the Boys Scouts of America Erie Shores Council, the Toledo area scouts will learn the necessary skills to complete their merit badge at Camp Miakonda. The event is hosted by the Erie Shores Council Advancements Committee and is open to Scouts BSA Scouts ages 11 to 17. The event will focus on 14 merit badges that include orienteering, photography, painting and digital technology.

“Events like this are “a prime example of the types of relevant hands-on instructional experiences and training provided by the Boy Scouts of America to young people from the greater Toledo community and beyond,” said Chuck Walker, director of support services for the Erie Shores Council of Boy Scouts of America.

While registration is filling up, scouts can still select from the following sessions:

Cooking

Drafting

Digital Technology

Entrepreneurship & Salesmanship (combo class)

Fingerprinting & Law (combo class)

First Aid

Orienteering

Painting

Photography

Plumbing

Robotics

Safety & Traffic Safety

Truck Transportation

Nearly 200 scouts are expected to take the courses. The $19 registration fee includes the full-day experience, lunch, class supplies, and the patch.

For more information, visit the Erie Shores website. To find a scout unit near you, click here or call 419-241-7293.

