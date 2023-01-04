Local specialist talks about Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we anxiously await more information about Damar Hamlin’s condition, many of you have questions about what caused the terrifying turn of events on the field in Cincinnati Monday night.

It was excruciating to watch the frightening scene unfold for millions of people, and that includes a local cardiologist.

Dr. Mohammed Alo is a board-certified cardiologist with Toledo Cardiology Consultants. “As soon as I saw it, my heart sank.”

He was watching Monday Night Football with his family. “Being a former football player, a coach now, and a cardiologist, I knew right away this is not good at all,” Dr. Alo said.

Dr. Alo speculates this may be a case of what’s known as Commotio Cordis.

“A lot of people are saying it looked like an ordinary hit, that it didn’t look that brutal or violent. That part doesn’t matter, what matters is that he got hit in the chest at the exact moment in his cardiac cycle. During that cycle, your heart is supposed to squeeze and then during the relaxation phase when it’s getting ready to squeeze again, is called repolarization. If you get hit during that time, you can go into a deadly heart rhythm,” Dr. Alo said.

While there are a lot of questions, Dr. Alo said there are a few facts that are clear.

“There are a few things we know happened. He had CPR on the field and was defibrillated on the field, which indicates the heart stopped or went into a deadly rhythm. Obviously, when this happens there is a lack of blood flow to the brain and you’re probably not breathing fast enough. That’s why they put him into a coma and intubated him. My guess is they also cooled him. When somebody has this type of cardiac arrest, they cool you to 93 degrees and keep you in a drug-induced coma for 48 hours, and then bring you back up to temperature,” he said.

Dr. Alo said it’s now a matter of waiting for more answers.

“They’ll eventually try to wean off the sedation and see how he’s responding, and how he’s functioning. Is he awake? Is he following commands? How much can he do and not do, can he breathe on his own? Your heart and organs can go without oxygen and blood flow much longer than your brain. Your brain after two to three minutes is about when you’ll see more permanent neurological damage, but modern medicine is fantastic with the new cooling protocols and medications, but I don’t want to speculate,” Dr. Alo said.

Dr. Alo said it’s important to learn CPR.

“Everyone should learn CPR , basic or advanced life support, try your best to get into a class, or even take a web class,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent states if CPR is performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, it can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

