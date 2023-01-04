Birthday Club
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted several people in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in the rubble of a burned-down home.

According to court documents, the grand jury indicted the following people on Wednesday in connection to the death of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

  • Cruz Garcia is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of trafficking in marijuana.
  • Charles Walker is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of kidnapping.
  • Brent Kohlhoffer is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of kidnapping.
  • Don Eames is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.
  • Corbin Gingrich is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.
  • Carissa Eames is facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of obstructing justice.
  • Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Diamond Rivera are facing obstruction of justice charges.

Garcia is accused of assaulting the teens with a gun, tying them up, and leading them to a vehicle that was waiting for them, according to court records. Details about where Garcia or the driver may have taken the boys next were not disclosed. Cruz visited the vacant house “several times” between the time of the kidnapping and the fire, court documents allege.

Carissa Eames and Corbin Gingrich were originally facing obstruction of justice charges in connection to the case. Their charges have since been upgraded.

Officials have not previously provided any information on Charles Walker, Brent Kohlhoffer, and Don Eames in connection to this case. 13abc has reached out to TPD to learn more on their involvement and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

