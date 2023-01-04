OhioMeansJobs Lucas County partners with Toledo Lucas County Public Library to offer employment services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OhioMeansJobs Lucas County partners with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library to provide both employment resources and job assistance programs to local library branches twice a week.

“We are always looking for ways to provide one-on-one help for individuals in their efforts to connect with meaningful employment or into a new career path,” Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and we thank them for dedicating time and space to support job training resources.”

According to a statement, released by the Lucas County Commissioners, the partnership will begin Thursday as the OhioMeansJobs Lucas County will have staff available in eight branches monthly from 1 to 5 p.m.

Below is the full schedule for the employment services:

First Monday: Lagrange Branch, 3411 Lagrange St.

Second Monday: South Branch, 1736 Broadway

Third Monday: Reynolds Corner Branch, 4833 Dorr St.

Fourth Monday: Mott Branch, 1010 Dorr St.

First Thursday: Oregon Branch, 3340 Dustin Rd.

Second Thursday: Washington Branch, 5560 Harvest Lane

Third Thursday: Kent Branch, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Fourth Thursday: Sanger Branch, 3030 W. Central Ave.

