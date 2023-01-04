Ohio’s governor, regulators warn sports betting industry as more companies face fines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Legal sports gambling is off to the races in Ohio, but regulators and Governor Mike DeWine aren’t cheering on the early performance of some in the industry.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission notified DraftKings it wants to levy a $350,000 fine against the company for violating sports betting advertising rules. The commission alleges DraftKings mailed around 2,500 ads directly to people under the age of 21 in November.

“The Commission has been very clear about the rules and standards for sports gaming advertising with the industry, and are disappointed with the lack of compliance we have seen despite reminders,” said the commission’s executive director, Matthew Schuler. “While we do not take administrative action lightly, DraftKings’ conduct in this case warrants the Commission’s intervention to ensure the integrity of sports gaming.”

Ohio Regulators are also pursuing a $250,000 fine against the parent company of Barstool Sports, Penn Sports Interactive, for hosting a pregame show on the University of Toledo’s campus before the Rockets played Bowling Green in November. The commission accuses Barstool of targeting underage bettors with advertisements for its sportsbook.

“The industry has been aware of the Commission’s rules and state law in these areas for months, and the fact the Commission needed to issue explicit guidance on advertising to operators twice in the week prior to launch (on Dec. 23 and 30) is disappointing,” said Jessica Franks, the commission’s director of communications. “While our goal is compliance, the Commission remains vigilant in monitoring sports gaming ads and promotions and will not hesitate to take administrative action for repeated violations.”

Both companies have the right to hearings. Final action will happen at a future public Casino Control Commission meeting, Franks said.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said companies have “crossed the line” with some of their ads.

“This will not be tolerated in the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

The governor said he, along with regulators, are watching the “massive advertising” campaigns closely.

