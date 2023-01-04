Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadly machete attack on a Dollar Tree employee in Upper Sandusky was random, prosecutors said in court.

Bethel Bekele, 27, is facing a murder charge for allegedly attacking and killing Keris Riebel, 22, with a machete on Sunday.

The Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney said there is no known relationship between Bekele and Riebel, calling the attack “random, sudden, and unprovoked.” He also said Bekele allegedly continued to attack Riebel as she was on the ground. Officials have not released a motive.

According to police records, officers responded to the Dollar Tree on East Wyandot Avenue in Upper Sandusky around 4:30pm on New Year’s Day. Witnesses told officers the woman was dead in the store and that the suspect had left in a red or maroon colored SUV, traveling westbound on E. Wyandot Ave.

Police said Bekele drove himself to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in. Court documents allege Bekele admitted to attacking the victim in an interview with detectives.

Several agencies are investigating the attack, including the Upper Sandusky Police Department, the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. Court documents said investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage that shows the attack.

Bekele is being held at the Wyandot County jail without bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 11.

One of Riebel’s former teachers told 13abc she was an incredible student.

“She was always kind, diligent, hard-working, and had compassion for others,” Steve Wheeler from Wynford Elementary. “She’d grown into the same type of woman: faith-based, compassionate. My prayers go out to her husband, her family, and friends. The world is a lesser place without Keris. I’m so sorry for their loss.”

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help Keris’ husband with funeral expenses and covering time off of work. The organizer said the couple, who had recently married, had a bright future ahead of them.

“Anyone who met the two could see how much love and adoration they had for each other. As a young couple life insurance was not on their minds, and Jordan is left with the expense of the funeral and burial along with lost wages for taking time off work to grieve,” the GoFundMe description read. “Keris was a beautiful soul and anyone who met her would say how sweet and kind she was. Keris just graduated with her bachelors degree in Human Resources and was looking forward to starting her career. Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together.”

Those interested in donating can find the link here.

Bethel M. Bekele (Wyandot County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.