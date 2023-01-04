Birthday Club
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announces the 2023 Transportation Residential Roads Program

The 2023 Road Program will include 194 projects.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced, Wednesday, the 2023 Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement during a press conference on Varland Ave.

“In 2021 we resurfaced more roads in the history of Toledo. In 2022 we broke that record,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

This year’s program goals are comprised of the following: the residential resurfacing program with 105 residential streets, 44.67 lane miles, the Patch and Seal Program with 44 streets and 14.77 lane miles as well as the Overlay Program with 24 unimproved streets and 7.92 lane miles.

“It’s important for our residents to understand we have followed through on our promises and we will continue to in 2023,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

The 2023 Residential Roads Program is funded by the .25 percent income tax, which was approved in 2020.

The Patch and Seal Program is funded by the gas tax dollars returned to the City of Toledo by the State of Ohio.

The 2023 Road Program will include 194 projects. To view the full list of projects, click here.

