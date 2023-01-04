Woman sentenced in 2021 murder of 18-year-old male

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was sentenced in relation to the killing of an 18-year-old boy.

According to court documents, Lindsey Hampton was sentenced to a total of 18 to 23 years in prison – which she will serve consecutively – in connection to the death of Onandaja Crenshaw.

Hampton – who entered an Alford plea on Nov. 29, 2022 – was found guilty by the court on the following charges: involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of tampering with evidence.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call at the Briar Cliff Woods Apartments on July 17, 2021. Upon arrival, officers reported finding Crenshaw, 18, suffering from at least one stab wound. Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled his death as a homicide.

