1/5: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Light rain showers arriving, highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Rain will change to snow this evening, and a dusting will be possible overnight with occasional snow showers and lows in the low 30s. FRIDAY: A few lingering flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold, lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Sunday with a brief flurry possible and highs in the upper 30s. Mainly sunny next Monday and a bit warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Sunny skies for Wednesday but a bit cooler with highs in the mid-30s.

