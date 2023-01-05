Birthday Club
Cigna, Mercy Health reach a deal to continue coverage in Ohio for 2023

The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cigna and Mercy Health have reached an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in 2023. The insurance provider will remain in-network for Ohio hospitals and medical groups after renewing their contracts.

A representative for Mercy Health said access to quality health care services is vital for the community.

“We understand that the possibility of Mercy Health being out of network was difficult for our patients with Cigna insurance,” a statement form a representative said. “By advocating for fair market rates, we advocated for the citizens of our community to have access to high-quality health care in their neighborhood. At Mercy Health, our goal is to have long-term agreements with all major payers, including Cigna, so our patients can have easy access to quality care in our community. That is why we diligently worked to resolve this situation for the good of this community, and we thank the community for their patience throughout this process.”

The companies reached the deal on Dec. 30, a spokesperson said.

