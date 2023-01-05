Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
Robert Witcher
Coroner: Lucas Co. Jail inmate died from natural causes
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say

Latest News

Daryl Ribby lived at the men’s shelter for several months, and now is helping build the windows...
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life
A man suspected of driving drunk did a backflip to prove his sobriety, police said.
Police: Man stopped for suspected drunk driving does backflip to prove sobriety
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge