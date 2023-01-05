DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg.

Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last June, leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage behind.

Rossford Police Chief, Todd Kitzler, credits his officer instincts for noticing a baseball cap that did not belong at the scene of the crime.

“Our officers had enough wherewithal to collect that after they were told that it didn’t belong to the property owner. Our detective swabbed the inside of the hat and we submitted that to BCI in Bowling Green for DNA testing,” says Kitzler.

Ryan Patrick Carter’s DNA came up quickly, as he was arrested by Toledo Police for allegedly assaulting a man on the Chessie Circle Trail, near the Anthony Wayne Trail.

“In this case he just happened to be arrested in Toledo the same day as this incident. So this arrest led his DNA to be in Codis. A batch was made and we could contact them saying that there was a match,” says Kitzler.

People living in Rossford’s Eagles Pointe Colony neighborhood tell 13abc they were shocked by the incident because crime isn’t common in their community. They say they’re pleased to know police can get the job done when necessary.

“It’s a confidence booster to know that you’re living somewhere. That stuff happens everywhere, but it’s cool to know that they’re taking care of it and that there are consequences,” says Heather Steer, who lives in Rossford.

“In a small city like this, we have the time and resources to go to the extra step to try to solve a case like this. Bigger cities would not have this type of service for a misdemeanor case,” says Kitzler.

According to Rossford Police, Carter is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday, Jan. 6. Chief Kitzler says the suspect could be responsible for providing restitution for all the damaged property.

