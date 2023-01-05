Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Joyce Morris wants is justice for her son.

“Don’t his life matter to somebody? It mattered to me. I’m his mother. I was his friend. I want justice,” Morris said.

Her 49-year-old son, Terrance Gibbs, died in February while at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing on Byrne Road in Toledo.

The Lucas County Coroners report says Gibbs died of a drug-related stroke. It was ruled an accident. Toxicology results reveal three of Gibbs’ medications were detected to be above the therapeutic range.

“I placed my son in there, thinking he was going to be safe,” Morris said. “And they didn’t keep him safe.”

The Administrator of both Divine on Byrne Road and White Oak Rehab and Nursing on South Avenue in Toledo, Kim Kahle, tells 13abc in a statement:

“White Oak rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing at Divine takes seriously the safety, welfare, and privacy of all our residents. As we investigate a recent complaint, we have taken all appropriate measures. We will continue to care for our residents with skill, compassion, and respect.”

We asked Kahle what complaint they are investing, but have not yet received clarification.

Morris isn’t the only concerned family member.

The family of Linda Murry, who also lived at the Divine Facility of Byrne Road, says the 65-year-old is on life support at the University of Toledo Medical Center fighting sepsis.

“The whole purpose of my mom being in the nursing home is -- I put my mom’s life in the care of them -- and they let me down,” said the family member, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health cited the facility for a variety of deficiencies in 2022. Investigations found that the facility failed to implement their abuse policy for investigating incidents of alleged abuse in October and failed to ensure administration of medications in accordance with approved stands or practice in September, among other failures.

