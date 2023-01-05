Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Grocery stores, inflation and what to expect in the near future

According to the Consumer Index, cost of living has increased 7.1% over the last 12 months, and we are all having to adjust.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most of us, grocery shopping is less than thrilling, especially in the past year with prices soaring. Now, as we begin 2023, those prices haven’t changed much and there is talk of a possible recession in our near future.

According to the Consumer Index, cost of living has increased 7.1% over the last 12 months, and we are all having to adjust.

Malissa Thomas and her husband are both employed and have to change how they shop to stretch their dollar.

“We have to take what me and my husband have, and kind of figure out meals, like to make to make it last.”

According to Steven Tracey, manager of Seaway Marketplace on Cherry Street in Toledo, he sees how shoppers have changed their spending habits recently. He says people are more conscious of their choices.

“We’ve seen the buying habits change in so much as they’re trying to make their dollar last a little longer and go a little further.”

In addition to the high prices, the store is still having trouble keeping some items stocked.

The supply chain slowdowns that started during pandemic are still causing problems, meaning if an item at the store is out of stock, you may have to wait a little longer to get it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
Robert Witcher
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say

Latest News

Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle
Toledo announces new city prosecutor, interim police chief
Ryan Carter
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
The Ohio Senate passed the bill on Dec. 14 with the Ohio House passing it on Dec. 15.
DeWine vetoes bill that would remove local control over flavored tobacco products
Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle
Mike Troendle announced as Interim Toledo Police Chief