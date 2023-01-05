Grocery stores, inflation and what to expect in the near future

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For most of us, grocery shopping is less than thrilling, especially in the past year with prices soaring. Now, as we begin 2023, those prices haven’t changed much and there is talk of a possible recession in our near future.

According to the Consumer Index, cost of living has increased 7.1% over the last 12 months, and we are all having to adjust.

Malissa Thomas and her husband are both employed and have to change how they shop to stretch their dollar.

“We have to take what me and my husband have, and kind of figure out meals, like to make to make it last.”

According to Steven Tracey, manager of Seaway Marketplace on Cherry Street in Toledo, he sees how shoppers have changed their spending habits recently. He says people are more conscious of their choices.

“We’ve seen the buying habits change in so much as they’re trying to make their dollar last a little longer and go a little further.”

In addition to the high prices, the store is still having trouble keeping some items stocked.

The supply chain slowdowns that started during pandemic are still causing problems, meaning if an item at the store is out of stock, you may have to wait a little longer to get it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.